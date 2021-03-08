Alexa
Chinese bullying will only increase support for Taiwan: Scholar

Chiu Chao-lin says strength necessary to maintain peace

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 14:47
Chiu Chao-lin, researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institute of European and American studies.

Chiu Chao-lin, researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institute of European and American studies. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiu Chao-lin (裘兆琳), a researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institute of European and American studies, said Sunday (March 7) China should realize that the more it intimidates Taiwan, the stronger international support for the East Asian nation will be.

Chiu was giving a speech at the 2021 Women's Peace Forum about new developments in the triangular Taiwan-U.S.-China relationship.

She referred to the comment made by Chinese Communist Party General-Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) last year that "You cannot just listen to whoever has the bigger fist," saying that if this were true, the same should apply to cross-strait relations. The scholar said China should understand that the more it bullies Taiwan, the more support that country will receive from the U.S. and the international community, CNA reported.

If cross-strait relations were not handled with fists, the dynamics of the Taiwan Strait could be reset, Chiu said.

She said she believes the peace and stability in the strait today means that Taiwan currently maintains a sufficient level of deterrence. Recalling that former U.S. President Obama described China as an ”800-pound gorilla," Chiu stated that Taiwan is certainly not an 800-pound gorilla, but it is resolute in defending its sovereignty.

Taipei wants the world to understand that it should not be bullied by Beijing, Chiu said, adding that the international community must support Taiwan diplomatically, economically, and militarily.

Chiu also said some in China seem to think that inking agreements will lead to world peace but that this is not the case. Strength is necessary to maintain peace, she stated.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
cross strait relations
China
Xi Jinping
Chiu Chao-lin
Academia Sinica

Updated : 2021-03-08 15:45 GMT+08:00

