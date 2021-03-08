Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

App St. continues Sun Belt run; beats Coastal Carolina in OT

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 13:08
App St. continues Sun Belt run; beats Coastal Carolina in OT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Delph scored 20 points and Michael Almonacy 19 and streaking Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 64-61 Sunday night in a semifinal matchup of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

In search of its first berth to the NCAA Tournament since 2000, the Mounatineers will take on Georgia State in Monday’s championship game.

Appalachian State (16-11) has won three straight to open the tournament including beating Texas State which was the west division's top seed.

RJ Duhart's layup with 51 seconds left in overtime gave the Mountaineers a 59-57 lead and they led the rest of the way. After Duhart made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 64-61 lead with four seconds left, Donovan Gregory stole it from Ebrima Dibba as he tried to advance the ball to end the game.

DeVante’ Jones sank three free throws with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 51. Appalachian State's Justin Forrest missed a deep 3-point attempt as time expired to send it to overtime.

Jones led Coastal Carolina (16-7) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Essam Mostafa scored 15 with nine rebounds, Dibba scored 10 with 10 rebounds and Garrick Green grabbed nine boards.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-08 14:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month