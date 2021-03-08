Alexa
Walton, Winter lead Drexel past Charleston in CAA quarters

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 12:40
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 on Sunday night to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (10-7) face Northeastern on Monday.

Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12.

The Cougars (9-10) fought their way back from a 41-29 halftime deficit and trailed 77-72 on Zep Jasper's layup with 50 seconds left but couldn't get closer.

Jasper finished with 27 points and Payton Willis 22.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-08 14:13 GMT+08:00

