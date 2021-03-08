Alexa
China expands 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan

PLA is expanding its Longtian and Huian air force bases in Fujian Province

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 16:50
Huian Air Base after expansion (left), before expansion (right). (Google Earth images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid dramatically increased incursions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), China appears to be expanding its two airbases closest to Taiwan.

Google Earth images of the two-closest People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bases in Fujian province show evidence of massive expansions. The two bases in question, Longtian Airbase and Huian Airbase, sit 170 kilometers and 190 kilometers away from Taiwan, respectively, enabling Chinese military aircraft to reach Taipei within seven minutes.

Satellite images show that the runways at the two facilities have been renovated and enlarged. The airports serve as both transit hubs and bases to shelter bombers in times of war.

In an apparent response to the PLA's construction work on its bases, Taiwan's military late last year began an extensive review of its defensive combat readiness in various zones and readjusted its firepower concentrations on the Tamsui River. Recently, members of the public have sighted Avenger Air Defense System (AN/TWQ-1) vehicles deployed at the entrance of the Tamsui River estuary.

Institute of National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) senior analyst Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) was cited by UDN as saying that the expansion of the Longtian and Huian airbases follows the pattern of typical PLAAF bases. The main features consist of a primary runway and a parallel taxiway.

Photo shows extensive work on Longtian Airbase. (Google Earth image)

When the main runway is damaged in battle, the parallel taxiway can serve as a backup runway. The projects also appear to have included an extension of the runway and airport apron.

Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting (張延廷), a retired Air Force deputy commander told the news agency that the Longtian and Huian bases are very close to Taiwan. He said that fighter jets launched from those airfields can reach Taipei within about seven minutes after takeoff.

He said the tactical value of having the bases positioned where they are is high because they can save time, fuel, and manpower. Chang pointed out that these bases are vulnerable to counter-attacks from Taiwanese forces, reducing their value in the event of a war.

However, he said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) currently finds them as a useful means to intimidate Taiwan. He said that the CCP believes the bases serve as important visual symbols.

New work on Huian Airbase (left), base as it appeared before construction (right). (Google Earth images)

In terms of political strategy, Chang asserted that the CCP is reorganizing its bases to achieve its goal of "unifying" with Taiwan. He said that the party is banking on its ability to "subdue the enemy without fighting" and thinks that the bases will have greater military and political value in the future.

According to Chang, it was because of this sudden expansion of these bases that Taiwan's Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) last year ordered the military to conduct a detailed review of the formation, strength, and tactical positions of air defense forces in each combat zone.

He called for radar and weapons to be deployed outside of bases to increase their effectiveness and lower their vulnerability. Huang also called for the armed forces to be more closely integrated to monitor Taiwan's air and maritime space.

Recently, Hawk missile batteries in Tamsui have been augmented by the presence of the AN/TWQ-1 vehicles. In addition, the Air Force is planning to carry out live-fire exercises on Penghu, including the firing of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles from Army AH-64E Apache helicopters.
