Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Oregon clinches Pac-12 title with 80-67 over Oregon State

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 11:25
Oregon clinches Pac-12 title with 80-67 over Oregon State

Will Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Oregon made a season-high 15 3-pointers in beating Oregon State 80-67 on Sunday night to finish as the Pac-12 Conference's regular season champion for the second straight year.

Oregon has won five straight in just a span of 11 days and is 10-2 since Feb. 4.

Richardson finished with career-high six-made 3s and only missed once from beyond the arc. As a team, it was the most made 3s by a Ducks unit since 2017 when they went 11 for 24. Oregon finished 15-for-23 (65.2%) from deep.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 18 points for Oregon, Eric Williams Jr. 14 and Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa each scored 10.

Oregon (19-5, 14-4) built a 26-10 lead and never trailed. They led by double figures for most of the remainder.

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points for Oregon State (14-12, 10-10), Warith Alatishe 14, Jarod Lucas 12 and Roman Silva 10.

Oregon State faces UCLA on Thursday in the post-season conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Oregon is the tournament's top seed. On Thursday it will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between Arizona State and Washington State.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-08 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month