Abmas, Weaver propel Oral Roberts past N. Dakota 76-65

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 10:12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas poured in 22 points, DeShang Weaver added 18 and fourth-seeded Oral Roberts defeated No. 5 seed North Dakota 76-65 in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Abmas and Weaver combined for 16 of 26 shooting for Oral Roberts (14-10), as the Golden Eagles were 26 of 58 from the floor and made 19 of 21 free throws. Kareem Thompson added 16points and Carlos Jurgens 11.

Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 18-7 run in the later minutes of the first half, pushing a 21-19 lead to 39-26 just before halftime. Weaver scored 12 of his points during the breakaway run. North Dakota (9-17) was 3-12 shooting as Oral Roberts surged ahead, including 0-for-5 from distance.

Sybian Sims, Bentiu Panoam, Caleb Nero and Mitchell Sueker all scored 11 points for the Fighting Hawks.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

