Taiwan to join US at mapping conference

Two Taiwanese officers will participate in military mapping and geospatial meeting in Virginia

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 11:34
Taiwanese troops

Taiwanese troops (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to join the U.S. in a bilateral military mapping and geospatial conference tentatively scheduled for August, a military source said Sunday (March 7).

The Taiwanese military will send two officers to attend the annual meeting, which will be held at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Springfield, Virginia. This year’s event will focus on reviewing the effectiveness of map data sharing between the two nations' armies, navies, and air forces and cover topics including cartographic technologies, personnel training, and disaster response, CNA reported.

According to the source, the two Taiwanese officers will visit the agency’s various departments as well as stop by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters and the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The source stated that the conference is the only channel that allows Taiwan and the U.S. to exchange vital mapping data. It pointed out that there was no meeting last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NGA delivers “world-class geospatial intelligence” that provides policymakers, military service members, intelligence professionals, and first responders with vital information that allows them to make advantageous decisions.
