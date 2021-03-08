Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 09:52
Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Allen scored 21 points and Eliel Nsoseme scored 17 and hot shooting Georgia State beat Louisiana 84-73 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Sunday.

The Panthers advance to Monday's championship game to face the winner of Sunday night's contest between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Ryan Boyce scored 13 points, Kane Williams 11 and Jalen Thomas 10 for Georgia State.

The Panthers (16-5) never trailed en route to a 52-35 halftime lead in which they shot 52.6% (20 for 38) including make 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia State finished 28-for-62 shooting (45.2%) overall.

Cedric Russell scored 20 points and Mylik Wilson 19 for the Ragin' Cajuns (17-9).

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-08 11:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses