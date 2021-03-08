Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/08 07:50
Jacksonville State dominates Tennessee State 38-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns and Jacksonville State won a fifth straight game, defeating Tennessee State 38-16 on Sunday.

The STATS FCS 10th-ranked Gamecocks (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), have won five in a row counting three straight wins in October. The are 2-0 in the springtime FCS season.

Jacksonville State opened the game with consecutive touchdowns in the first quarter and ended it with three straight scores in the fourth, dominating the Tigers with 452 yards of total offense to 225.

Webb had a touchdown pass of 54 yards to Uriah West, who also ran 5 yards for the Gamecocks' first score.

Tennessee State's (0-2, 0-2) Isaiah Green was 15-of-31 passing for 145 yards with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Cam Wyche.

The game is the rescheduled spring football opener from Feb. 21, which was called off because of harsh winter storms in Tennessee.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-08 09:41 GMT+08:00

