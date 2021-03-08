Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas' Collier declares for WNBA draft, will play postseason

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 07:16
Texas' Collier declares for WNBA draft, will play postseason

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior Charli Collier declared for the WNBA draft Sunday.

The Longhorns star will play in the Big 12 Tournament next week as well as potentially the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 21 points and 12.2 rebounds this season for the team and is eligible for the draft because she turns 22 in September.

Collier had 17 double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games this season — against Baylor and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 center is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold both the first and second pick in the draft, which is expected to be held in April.

Collier grew up in Texas.

Updated : 2021-03-08 08:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April