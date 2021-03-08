Alexa
Elon upsets top-seeded James Madison in CAA tourney, 72-71

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 07:01
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound and his two free throws were just enough for Elon to survive a 3-point shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded James Madison 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

For the second straight year, Elon advanced to the CAA semifinals. The eighth-seeded Phoenix (9-8) meet No. 4 seed Hofstra on Monday. Hofstra is the defending tournament champion.

Ikenna Ndugba curled in from the right wing and laid the ball off the glass to put Elon ahead with 30.3 seconds on the clock, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit over the last 14:34 on James Madison's home floor.

Justin Amadi and Vado Morse led JMU (13-7) with 21 points apiece, with Amadi’s career high including 8-for-8 from the field with two blocks and three steals.

Elon connected on 13 3-pointers, including three from McIntosh, who scored 24 points, and four from Simon Wright, who scored 18 points. Ndugba added 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-08 08:10 GMT+08:00

