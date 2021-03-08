Alexa
Bachus throws for 3 TDs, UT Martin beats E. Illinois 28-15

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 06:25
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — John Bachus threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Rodney Williams, John Ford returned an interception 50 yards for a score, and UT Martin never trailed in its 28-15 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Bachus was 24-of-36 passing for 259 yards with a interception and Williams finished with eight receptions for 95 yards. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt senior went into the game with career totals of 41 catches for 473 yards and no touchdowns.

Bachus connected with Williams for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter and then hit Donnell Williams for a 16-yard TD with 9:07 left in the second. Two plays from scrimmage later, Ford's pick-6 gave the Skyhawks (1-1, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) a 21-0 lead.

Harry Woodbery had 279 yards passing and two touchdowns for Eastern Illinois (0-2, 0-2).

UTM had 12 tackles for loss and limited the Panthers to 59 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 21 but was postponed due to winter weather in the area.

