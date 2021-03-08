Alexa
Pirates acquire RHP Underwood in trade with Cubs

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 04:55
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Underwood, 26, went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 games with Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Underwood, a second-round pick in the 2012 amateur draft, is 1-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 30 career games.

The Cubs received minor league first baseman Shendrik Apostel in the deal. The 20-year-old Apostel was signed by the Pirates out of Curaçao in July 2017.

