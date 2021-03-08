Alexa
Duquesne beats Sacred Heart in spring-season debut for both

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 04:34
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ohio transfer Joe Mischler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Duquesne began its spring season with a 30-27 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Duquesne went ahead 27-12 with 1:03 left in the third on Mischler's 12-yard pass to Garrett Owens. SHU's Marquez McCray and Julius Chestnut connected on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the last came with 15 seconds remaining and the Dukes recovered the onside kick.

Mischler was 18-of-26 passing for 231 yards and he carried it eight times for 63 yards. Owens added 109 yards on the ground, and Bri Bruzdewicz kicked field goals of 20, 33 and 31 yards.

McCray passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Sacred Heart. Chestnut carried it 22 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 41 yards and two more scores.

Chestnut is the leading returning rusher in the FCS after producing 1,495 yards last season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-08 06:40 GMT+08:00

