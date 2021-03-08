Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish

By MESFIN FEKADU , AP Music Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/08 02:01
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, ...
FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny will perform at this month's Grammy A...
FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Pho...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020....
FILE - BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The popular band will perfrom at this month's Grammy Awards. (Pho...

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, ...

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny will perform at this month's Grammy A...

FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Pho...

FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020....

FILE - BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The popular band will perfrom at this month's Grammy Awards. (Pho...

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyoncé is leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

Updated : 2021-03-08 03:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April