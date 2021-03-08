Alexa
Sargent scores again for Bremen in 1-1 draw with Cologne

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/08 00:50
BERLIN (AP) — American forward Josh Sargent scored for the second consecutive Bundesliga game only for Cologne to come back and draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in their relegation battle on Sunday.

Cologne was the more active team in a first half of few chances, but Bremen improved after the break and Sargent duly scored in the 66th minute when he was left free at the back post to head in Romano Schmid’s deep cross.

It was Sargent’s fourth league goal this season, a week after he scored Bremen’s winner against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leonardo Bittencourt and Milot Rashica missed more chances for the visitors before Cologne eventually found an equalizer.

Jonas Hector scored in the 83rd when Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka was unable to catch the ball under pressure from substitute Emmanuel Dennis and it fell kindly for the Cologne captain to score from close range. A VAR check confirmed it was a goal despite the visitors’ protests.

The draw left Cologne just four points above the relegation zone while Bremen has a nine-point cushion.

Arminia Bielefeld’s new coach Frank Kramer was to make his debut later Sunday against visiting Union Berlin.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-03-08 02:09 GMT+08:00

