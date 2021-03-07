Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 23:09
Through Sunday, March 7, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 26 15 28 43 5 14 6 0 4 101 14.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 25 11 26 37 8 12 2 0 1 93 11.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 26 10 26 36 16 10 5 1 4 72 13.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 26 10 24 34 13 12 0 0 2 65 15.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 24 11 22 33 2 6 2 0 2 50 22.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 23 18 13 31 7 6 7 0 6 97 18.6
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 23 6 22 28 5 4 2 0 1 51 11.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 23 10 18 28 6 12 3 0 1 39 25.6
Brock Boeser Vancouver 28 13 15 28 -1 10 4 1 1 66 19.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 21 14 14 28 7 2 4 0 3 73 19.2
Mark Stone Vegas 21 6 21 27 14 13 1 0 4 33 18.2
David Perron St. Louis 25 10 17 27 1 16 3 0 2 65 15.4
Brad Marchand Boston 21 12 15 27 12 10 2 1 1 49 24.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 23 8 18 26 7 4 2 0 1 84 9.5
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 21 10 16 26 8 8 7 0 0 49 20.4
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 23 10 16 26 0 4 3 0 0 46 21.7
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 24 7 17 24 -6 22 2 0 1 55 12.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 25 7 17 24 -4 14 2 0 2 50 14.0
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 25 8 16 24 10 12 2 0 1 62 12.9
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 22 12 12 24 6 6 5 0 2 74 16.2

Updated : 2021-03-08 00:41 GMT+08:00

