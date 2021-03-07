All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 9 7 2 0 0 14 29 18 Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20 Bridgeport 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 24

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Manitoba 12 6 6 0 0 12 34 33 Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19 Stockton 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 17 Belleville 7 1 6 0 0 2 12 29

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31 Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 37 Rockford 10 2 7 1 0 5 27 45

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 23 Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 33 29 WB/Scranton 9 5 2 1 1 12 31 27 Lehigh Valley 9 5 2 2 0 12 27 27 Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 14 9 5 0 0 18 43 42 San Jose 9 4 3 2 0 10 28 28 Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32 Bakersfield 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 22 Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30 Ontario 12 1 9 2 0 4 29 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Manitoba 6, Belleville 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago 1

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

WB/Scranton 6, Binghamton 3

Texas 4, Tucson 2

Henderson 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, San Jose 2

Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.