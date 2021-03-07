ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|29
|21
|6
|2
|0
|44
|99
|73
|Florida
|30
|21
|7
|0
|2
|44
|113
|75
|Orlando
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|80
|84
|South Carolina
|29
|12
|9
|6
|2
|32
|83
|92
|Greenville
|30
|13
|10
|5
|2
|33
|89
|97
|Jacksonville
|26
|11
|12
|1
|2
|25
|62
|75
|Wheeling
|28
|7
|17
|4
|0
|18
|74
|106
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|11
|7
|1
|2
|1
|17
|42
|25
|Wichita
|29
|20
|6
|3
|0
|43
|95
|72
|Allen
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|92
|75
|Utah
|31
|13
|10
|3
|5
|34
|91
|102
|Kansas City
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|73
|81
|Tulsa
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|62
|76
|Rapid City
|33
|13
|18
|2
|0
|28
|92
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 2
Orlando 5, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3
Wichita 4, Utah 3
Rapid City 2, Greenville 1
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.