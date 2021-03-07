Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73
Florida 30 21 7 0 2 44 113 75
Orlando 28 15 10 3 0 33 80 84
South Carolina 29 12 9 6 2 32 83 92
Greenville 30 13 10 5 2 33 89 97
Jacksonville 26 11 12 1 2 25 62 75
Wheeling 28 7 17 4 0 18 74 106
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 7 1 2 1 17 42 25
Wichita 29 20 6 3 0 43 95 72
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102
Kansas City 28 12 12 3 1 28 73 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 33 13 18 2 0 28 92 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 2

Orlando 5, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3

Wichita 4, Utah 3

Rapid City 2, Greenville 1

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-08 00:40 GMT+08:00

