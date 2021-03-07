Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 23:00
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 6-4 W-2 16-3 8-9 18-6
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ 9-1 W-2 13-6 11-7 11-9
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2 6-4 W-1 14-5 8-9 12-7
Boston 19 17 .528 5 6-4 W-4 12-5 7-12 14-10
New York 19 18 .514 7-3 W-1 11-7 8-11 13-10
Miami 18 18 .500 6 7-3 W-1 10-8 8-10 9-12
Charlotte 17 18 .486 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-10 9-9
Toronto 17 19 .472 7 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-11 12-11
Chicago 16 18 .471 7 6-4 W-1 7-11 9-7 7-8
Indiana 16 19 .457 4-6 L-1 7-11 9-8 10-11
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8 5-5 W-2 8-9 8-11 11-12
Washington 14 20 .412 9 7-3 W-1 7-10 7-10 5-14
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10 4-6 L-1 9-10 5-12 10-10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11 4-6 L-5 8-12 5-11 9-13
Detroit 10 26 .278 14 3-7 L-1 6-10 4-16 7-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 27 9 .750 6-4 L-2 15-2 12-7 12-5
Phoenix 24 11 .686 8-2 W-4 12-6 12-5 15-7
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3-7 L-2 11-8 13-5 17-8
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4 4-6 L-3 12-6 12-8 14-7
Portland 21 14 .600 6-4 W-3 11-6 10-8 11-9
Denver 21 15 .583 6 6-4 W-4 9-7 12-8 13-9
San Antonio 18 14 .563 7 6-4 L-1 9-10 9-4 12-13
Dallas 18 16 .529 8 8-2 W-3 9-8 9-8 9-10
Golden State 19 18 .514 5-5 L-3 12-6 7-12 9-10
Memphis 16 16 .500 9 5-5 L-1 7-11 9-5 8-10
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12 4-6 L-2 10-9 5-12 8-13
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 4-6 W-1 6-11 9-10 7-16
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13 2-8 L-1 8-12 6-10 7-11
Houston 11 23 .324 15 0-10 L-13 5-10 6-13 8-11
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20 1-9 L-9 4-13 3-16 4-15

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-08 00:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April