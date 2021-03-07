Alexa
West Brom slips closer to relegation with draw vs Newcastle

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 22:13
Newcastle's Ciaran Clark, falls, as West Bromwich Albion's Mbaye Diagne challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwic...
West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu, centre, vies for the ball with Newcastle's Joe Willock, right, during the English Premier League soccer match bet...
Newcastle's Joelinton, left holds off the challenge of West Bromwich Albion's Dara O'Shea during the English Premier League soccer match between West ...
West Bromwich Albion's Conor Gallagher, right falls as he is tackled by Newcastle's Isaac Hayden during the English Premier League soccer match betwee...

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich slipped further toward regelation from the Premier League after a dull 0-0 draw with relegation rival Newcastle on Sunday.

The Baggies are eight points from safety while Newcastle moved up to 16th place.

Mbaye Diagne missed West Brom's best chances while home goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denied Joe Willock.

A point is unlikely to take much heat off Steve Bruce and Newcastle, which has won just twice in its last 15 games and continues to lack inspiration without the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

