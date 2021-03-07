Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon

Volcanic islet five kilometers from Keelung City set to open March 15

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/07 21:24
(Keelung City Government photo)

(Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Islet, off Taiwan's north coast, will be open to tourists beginning next Monday (March 15), with the number of visitors per day to be capped at 1,200, CNA reported on Sunday (March 7).

Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that Keelung Islet had until 2019 been closed for repair for nearly five years due to damage to facilities caused by typhoons.

The islet’s tourist season varies from year to year depending on sea conditions and the willingness of ship operators, she said. She added that last year it was open only from July 1 to the end of October due to the pandemic.

As the pandemic situation has eased, the city government has decided to open the islet to visitors from March 15 to Oct. 31 this year. People interested in setting foot on the islet should consult this site for information about tours to both Keelung Islet and Elephant Rock, and then contact licensed ship operators to make bookings via this site.

Tseng said the islet possesses a unique ecology and rich tourism resources. She recommended visitors hike to the top of its highest mountain and enjoy 360-degree panoramic sea views.

The city government said that the Keelung Islet, which is located five kilometers from the shore of the city, is 960 meters long and 400 meters wide, with the highest point being 182 meters above sea level. The islet and three others off the coast of Keelung — Mianhua Islet, Pengjia Islet, and Huaping Islet — are all volcanic.

According to a city government website, "Keelung Islet is a beautiful volcanic islet surrounded by cliffs and almost entirely without fields."

Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon

Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Keelung Islet (Keelung City Government photos)
Keelung Islet
Mianhua Islet
Pengjia Islet
Huaping Islet
volcanic islets
Keelung

RELATED ARTICLES

Removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue faces problems in north Taiwan city
Removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue faces problems in north Taiwan city
2021/03/03 17:49
Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap economic benefits from cruises
Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap economic benefits from cruises
2021/02/23 18:44
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
2021/01/20 10:40
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
2021/01/13 14:05
Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail
Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail
2021/01/07 18:17

Updated : 2021-03-07 21:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed