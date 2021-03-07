Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Islet, off Taiwan's north coast, will be open to tourists beginning next Monday (March 15), with the number of visitors per day to be capped at 1,200, CNA reported on Sunday (March 7).

Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that Keelung Islet had until 2019 been closed for repair for nearly five years due to damage to facilities caused by typhoons.

The islet’s tourist season varies from year to year depending on sea conditions and the willingness of ship operators, she said. She added that last year it was open only from July 1 to the end of October due to the pandemic.

As the pandemic situation has eased, the city government has decided to open the islet to visitors from March 15 to Oct. 31 this year. People interested in setting foot on the islet should consult this site for information about tours to both Keelung Islet and Elephant Rock, and then contact licensed ship operators to make bookings via this site.

Tseng said the islet possesses a unique ecology and rich tourism resources. She recommended visitors hike to the top of its highest mountain and enjoy 360-degree panoramic sea views.

The city government said that the Keelung Islet, which is located five kilometers from the shore of the city, is 960 meters long and 400 meters wide, with the highest point being 182 meters above sea level. The islet and three others off the coast of Keelung — Mianhua Islet, Pengjia Islet, and Huaping Islet — are all volcanic.

According to a city government website, "Keelung Islet is a beautiful volcanic islet surrounded by cliffs and almost entirely without fields."



Keelung Islet (Keelung City Government photos)