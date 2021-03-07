Taiwan's president calls for water conservation, warns of shortages

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday urged people in Taiwan to conserve water and brace for shortages, as the country's reservoirs are at their lowest levels in decades due to scant rainfall in the second half of 2020.

In a Facebook post, Tsai said that for the first time since 1964, Taiwan did not experience a typhoon in 2020.

"The country is now facing its most severe water shortage in 56 years," she wrote, adding that on average, Taiwan is hit by 3.6 typhoons per year.

Tsai said her government had set up an emergency operations center last year to deal with drought and instituted nationwide water rationing and other measures in anticipation of water shortages.

On Saturday, a C-130 military transport aircraft carried out a cloud seeding operation over Shimen Reservoir in Taoyuan, which is currently at 49 percent capacity, according to the Water Resources Agency (WRA).

Elsewhere in the country, Deji Reservoir in Miaoli County at 10.53 percent, and Zengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County at 15 percent, despite the rain brought by the current weather front to the northern andcentral parts of the country, the WRA said.

In response to the water shortages, the government has opened a backup pipeline between Taoyuan and Hsinchu to supply the latter with 200,000 tons of water per day, according to President Tsai.

She also noted that a seawater desalination plant in Hsinchu was recently put into operation, as one of the government's response measures.