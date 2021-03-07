Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rain to dwindle in coming days

Chances of rain to increase Friday

  248
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/07 18:32
Rain to dwindle in coming days

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday (March 7) the chance of rain will dwindle in the coming days, with showers only expected in northern regions, the eastern side of the country, and mountainous areas in central Taiwan, CNA reported.

Northeasterly winds will strengthen on Tuesday and Wednesday, but there will not be much humidity, Wu said.

On Tuesday, northern and eastern Taiwan will have a chance of intermittent rains, while central and southern regions are expected to have partly clear conditions.

On Wednesday, the eastern side of the country may experience showers, while the western side will see partly clear conditions.

The northeasterly winds will weaken on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will rise nationwide, the meteorologist said.

He added that northeasterly winds will again strengthen from Friday going into the weekend, increasing the chance of rain for the north coast, mountainous areas in the north, and the eastern side of the country.
Daniel Wu
Central Weather Bureau
CWB
Taiwan
weather
forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan resorts to well drilling amid extreme water supply woes
Taiwan resorts to well drilling amid extreme water supply woes
2021/03/07 11:54
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
2021/03/06 15:13
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
2021/03/06 14:07
Rainy weather forecast in Taiwan throughout weekend
Rainy weather forecast in Taiwan throughout weekend
2021/03/06 11:46
2021 Taipei Fashion Week to open next week
2021 Taipei Fashion Week to open next week
2021/03/05 18:12

Updated : 2021-03-07 20:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed