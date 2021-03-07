2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the tulip show at the Shihlin Residence is wrapping up this weekend, another attraction is set to continue captivating visitors during the flower season.

The 2021 Taipei Rose Festival will showcase 5,000 rose plants of over 700 varieties at the Xinsheng Park area of the Taipei EXPO Park from March 12 to April 4, Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release.

The rich variety of roses will include old garden roses, tree roses, and hybrid tea roses, according to the PSLO.

This year, three other gardens have been added to the Taipei Rose Garden, which can be accessed by the Taipei MRT. To reach the venue, get off at MRT Yuanshan Station and walk east to Xinsheng Park.

For more information about the rose festival and other flower shows, please visit this site.

Visitors to the rose show are also recommended to visit the Lin An Tai Historic House and Museum located opposite Xinsheng Park on Binjiang Street.



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)



The Lin An Tai Historic House and Museum (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)