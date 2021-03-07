Taiwan reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Sunday confirmed two new imported cases of COVID-19, one each from India and the Philippines, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The case from India is a man in his 30s who traveled to Taiwan for business on Feb. 18, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing.

The man stayed at a hotel during quarantine, after which he took a self-paid COVID-19 test at a hospital, and he was confirmed Sunday to have the disease, Chuang said.

The CECC has identified 26 contacts in that case, but those persons will only be required to follow self-health management protocols, as they were adequately protected during their encounters with the man, Chuang said.

The other case reported Sunday was a woman from the Philippines who came to Taiwan on March 5 to work, according to Chuang.

She was tested for COVID-19 at the airport because she had a fever, and her results came back positive on Sunday, Chuang said.

At the briefing, Chuang also said that a Taiwanese man who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Vietnam after traveling there on Feb. 19, was unlikely to have been infected in Taiwan.

The man had tested negative prior to traveling to the southeast Asian country, and again on the day after his arrival there, Chuang said, adding that the positive test was recorded on March 4.

The CECC has tested four contacts in Taiwan, all of whom had negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody test results, Chuang said.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 969 cases of COVID-19, 853 of which have been classified as imported. Of the total, 932 patients have recovered, 10 have died, and 27 are in hospital, according to CECC statistics as of Sunday.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 116.4 million people in 193 countries and regions, with more than 2.5 million fatalities, CECC data shows.