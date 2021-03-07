Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 14:53
Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Neemias Queta tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds as Utah State beat Fresno State 57-51 on Saturday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 11 points for Utah State (18-7, 15-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

The Aggies earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next weeks conference tournament.

Utah State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-11, 9-11). Orlando Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Deon Stroud, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Utah State defeated Fresno State 69-53 on Feb. 4.

Sixth-seeded Fresno State plays No. 11 seed New Mexico on Wednesday in the first round.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 15:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed