Crusaders beat Hurricanes 33-16 in Super Rugby Aotearoa

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 14:28
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries as defending champions the Crusaders beat the Hurricanes 33-16 Sunday to stay unbeaten after two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea was sin-binned for pulling down a maul in the 19th minute and the Christchurch-based Crusaders scored three tries which put them on course to a 26-6 halftime lead.

The Wellington-based Hurricanes led 6-0 from two Jordie Barrett penalties when Savea headed to the bin and the Crusaders took full advantage of the extra man to turn the match around.

Taylor touched down for his first try three minutes after Savea left, catching the Hurricanes napping with a quickly tapped free kick.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga then scored and converted his own try to give the Crusaders a 14-6 lead. Taylor made the initial break, dashing from halfway and linking with Mitch Drummond whose inside pass sent Mo’unga under the posts.

Backrower Ethan Blackadder who, with Taylor, was a powerful force in the game, drove over from close range on the half hour to give the Crusaders a 21-6 lead.

Lock Scott Barrett scored just before the break to put the Crusaders ahead 26-6, taking the match out of reach of the Hurricanes.

Taylor snatched a misdirected Hurricanes lineout throw in the 46th minute to take the Crusaders out to a 33-6 lead.

The Hurricanes scored consolation tries through hooker Ricky Riccitelli and center Peter Umaga-Jensen as the match lost its shape in the second half. But the Crusaders held on to win by five tries to two, taking a bonus point.

The Hurricanes are now 0-2 after two rounds.

Updated : 2021-03-07 15:31 GMT+08:00

