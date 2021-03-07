Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mosley's late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 14:17
Mosley's late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kristian Mosley scored on a 4-yard run with 1:40 to play and Prairie View beat Texas Southern 20-19 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 Southwestern Conference) has won six in a row against the Tigers (0-1, 0-1).

Freshman quarterback Trazon Connley, who replaced starter Tyreke Starks after halftime, hit Chris Johnson to convert a fourth-and-18 from the 22 and Mosley scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

Thaddeus Peyton was 18-of-22 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Texas Southern. LaDarius Owens added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 15:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed