S. Dakota beats W. Illinois 86-69 in Summit League tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 13:36
S. Dakota beats W. Illinois 86-69 in Summit League tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 24 points as South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 86-69 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

Xavier Fuller added 20 points for the Coyotes. Fuller also had 10 rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for South Dakota (14-10). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points and seven assists.

Colton Sandage had 16 points for the Leathernecks (7-15). Anthony Jones added 13 points. Will Carius had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 15:30 GMT+08:00

