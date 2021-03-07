Alexa
Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Dixie State 68-56

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 13:47
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Donnie Tillman had a season-high 22 points as New Mexico State topped Dixie State 68-56 on Saturday night.

Johnny McCants had 12 points, five assists, five steals and three blocks for New Mexico State (10-7, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference). Clayton Henry added 10 points.

Dixie State scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Gooden had 14 points for the Trailblazers (8-13, 4-10). Hunter Schofield added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Frank Staine had 10 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers this season. New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 76-66 on Friday.

