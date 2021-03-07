Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Appalachian St. beats Texas St. in OT in Sun Belt tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 13:17
Appalachian St. beats Texas St. in OT in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 28 points as Appalachian State narrowly beat Texas State 76-73 in overtime in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney second round on Saturday night.

Michael Almonacy added 23 points for the Mountaineers.

Appalachian State plays Coastal Carolina in Sunday's semifinals.

Forrest made 14 of 17 foul shots. He added six rebounds. Almonacy also had six rebounds.

Adrian Delph had 16 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (15-11). Donovan Gregory added nine rebounds.

Texas State's Caleb Asberry grabbed a rebound and raced down court before hitting a contested pull-up 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force OT.

Mason Harrell had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (18-7). Caleb Asberry added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Isiah Small had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed