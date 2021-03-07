Alexa
Coastal Carolina beats Troy 86-68 in Sun Belt tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 12:41
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 20 points as Coastal Carolina topped Troy 86-68 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

Garrick Green had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (16-6). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Tyrik Dixon had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers play Appalachian State in the semifinals Sunday.

Zay Williams had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (11-17). Duke Miles added 14 points. Jakevan Leftridge had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:02 GMT+08:00

