Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:59
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Stephen F. Austin edged past Sam Houston 64-59 on Saturday.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-5, 13-3 Southland Conference). Cameron Johnson added seven rebounds. Roti Ware had six rebounds.

Bryce Monroe had 24 points for the Bearkats (19-8, 13-3). Demarkus Lampley added 11 points. Zach Nutall had 10 points. Javion May had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Bearkats for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston 78-68 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed