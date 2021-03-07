Alexa
Wilson scores 25 to carry S. Dakota St. past Omaha 84-71

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:54
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 25 points as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 84-71 in the Summit League Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for South Dakota State (16-6). Matt Dentlinger added 14 points. Alex Arians had six rebounds.

South Dakota State posted a season-high 22 assists.

Ayo Akinwole had 26 points for the Mavericks (5-20). Jadin Booth added 13 points. Kyle Luedtke had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:01 GMT+08:00

