Sow scores 22 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 70-54

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 12:23
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 22 points and had 12 rebounds as UC Santa Barbara stretched its home win streak to 11 games, beating Cal Poly 70-54 on Saturday.

Sow hit 8 of 10 shots and all seven of his free throws. Ajare Sanni had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 15-3 Big West Conference).

Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points for the Mustangs (3-19, 1-15), who have lost nine consecutive games. Keith Smith added 11 points and six assists. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 71-57 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

