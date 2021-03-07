Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 12:16
Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak scored a season-high 26 points and UC San Diego topped Cal State Fullerton 85-78 on Saturday.

Rocak made 12 of 16 shots and added seven rebounds. Mikey Howell had 17 points and 13 assists for UC San Diego (7-10, 4-10 Big West Conference). Gabe Hadley added 12 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for the Titans (6-9, 5-9). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-85 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed