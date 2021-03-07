Alexa
Scott's 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 12:00
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two of his three touchdown passes to Dai'Jean Dixon, Julien Gums had 36 carries for 156 yards and a score, and Nicholls beat Northwestern State 31-24 on Saturday night.

Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll, is off to its best start since the 1986 season.

Scott was 21-of-33 passing for 299 yards with an interception. Dixon finished with seven receptions for 115 yards.

Dixon had a 6-yard TD catch late in the first quarter to give the Colonels the lead for good and his 1-yard scoring reception about three minutes later made it 21-7.

Aubrey Scott had nine carries for 119 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and Scooter Adams scored on a 58-yard run for Northwestern State (0-1, 0-1).

The Demons played for the first time in 471 days in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Northwestern State was originally scheduled to open the season with a conference game against Lamar on Feb. 20, but that was postponed until March 27 because of snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:00 GMT+08:00

