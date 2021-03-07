Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pepper leads UC Davis past Hawaii 74-66

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 12:09
Pepper leads UC Davis past Hawaii 74-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UC Davis to a 74-66 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points for UC Davis (9-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Damion Squire and Christian Anigwe also had 14 points apiece.

James Jean-Marie had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (11-9, 9-9). Justin Webster added 14 points. Biwali Bayles had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Davis 73-68 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed