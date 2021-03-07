Pitlick, Garland help Coyotes rally for 5-2 win over Wild

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) fight for the puck in the first period during an NH... Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) fight for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) shields the puck from Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) in the second period during an NHL hockey... Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) shields the puck from Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with left wing Johan Larsson (22) and center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring a goal agains... Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with left wing Johan Larsson (22) and center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with right wing Conor Garland (83) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring a goal aga... Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with right wing Conor Garland (83) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates away from Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the second period during an NHL hockey game... Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates away from Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) as Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) de... Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) as Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) defends in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland pressures Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, M... Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland pressures Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmars... Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) defends in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period during an ... Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Saturday night.

Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Clayton Keller and Derick Brassard each had two assists. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots.

Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in 11 games (7-3-1). Cam Talbot finished with 26 saves.

Arizona, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Friday night, began their comeback when Crouse knocked in the rebound of Garland's shot 1:25 into the second.

Jakob Chychrun tied it with 6:28 left in the second.

Garland’s power-play goal less than 4 minutes into the third put Arizona ahead to stay.

Pitlick made it 4-2 at 6:15 and added an empty-netter with 47 seconds left to seal it.

KUEMPER RETURNS

Kuemper returned to the Arizona net after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury. He picked up his first win since Feb. 22 against Anaheim.

“You gotta remember he played 25, 26 games straight last season. He can carry the load,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

DROPPING GLOVES

Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno and Arizona’s John Hayden dropped the gloves late in the first period but the exchange featured more circling than fighting. They each drew five-minute penalties.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Vegas on Monday night in opener of two-game series.

Coyotes: At Colorado on Monday night to open a seven-game trip.