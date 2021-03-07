Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pitlick, Garland help Coyotes rally for 5-2 win over Wild

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:40
Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period during an ...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmars...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland pressures Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, M...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) as Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) de...
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates away from Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the second period during an NHL hockey game...
Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with right wing Conor Garland (83) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring a goal aga...
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with left wing Johan Larsson (22) and center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring a goal agains...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) shields the puck from Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) in the second period during an NHL hockey...
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) fight for the puck in the first period during an NH...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period during an ...

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) as Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmars...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland pressures Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, M...

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) as Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) de...

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates away from Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the second period during an NHL hockey game...

Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with right wing Conor Garland (83) and defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring a goal aga...

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with left wing Johan Larsson (22) and center Derick Brassard (16) after scoring a goal agains...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) shields the puck from Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) in the second period during an NHL hockey...

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) fight for the puck in the first period during an NH...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Saturday night.

Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Clayton Keller and Derick Brassard each had two assists. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots.

Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in 11 games (7-3-1). Cam Talbot finished with 26 saves.

Arizona, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Friday night, began their comeback when Crouse knocked in the rebound of Garland's shot 1:25 into the second.

Jakob Chychrun tied it with 6:28 left in the second.

Garland’s power-play goal less than 4 minutes into the third put Arizona ahead to stay.

Pitlick made it 4-2 at 6:15 and added an empty-netter with 47 seconds left to seal it.

KUEMPER RETURNS

Kuemper returned to the Arizona net after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury. He picked up his first win since Feb. 22 against Anaheim.

“You gotta remember he played 25, 26 games straight last season. He can carry the load,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

DROPPING GLOVES

Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno and Arizona’s John Hayden dropped the gloves late in the first period but the exchange featured more circling than fighting. They each drew five-minute penalties.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Vegas on Monday night in opener of two-game series.

Coyotes: At Colorado on Monday night to open a seven-game trip.

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed