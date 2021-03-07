Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ellison leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese St. 25-20

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:48
Ellison leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese St. 25-20

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Morgan Ellison ran for 127 yards and a touchdown to lead Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese State 25-20 on Saturday night.

Ellison's 32-yard scoring run stretched the Lions' lead to 19-6 early in the third quarter. The Cowboys pulled to 22-20 with 14:10 remaining but then committed three of their four turnovers, the last a Cody Orgeron fumble at the Lions 4 that ended a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes.

Cole Kelley completed 21 of 39 passes for 301 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner to end the first half with the Lions ahead 12-6. Mateo Rengifo made field goals from 27, 29, 32 and 33 yards for Southeastern Louisiana (1-1, 1-1 Southland Conference).

Aj Carter and Carlos Williams each had a touchdown run for McNeese State (1-2, 0-2). Orgeron threw for 165 yards and two interceptions. Jacob Abel kicked a 21-yard field goal and a 45-yarder in the first half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed