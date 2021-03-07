Alexa
Ertel scores 16 to carry UAB past North Texas 65-61

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:53
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Ertel registered 16 points as UAB edged past North Texas 65-61 on Saturday.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points for UAB (21-6, 13-5 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 10 points. Trey Jemison had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points for the Mean Green (13-9, 9-5). Thomas Bell added 18 points and three blocks. James Reese had 11 points.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Mean Green on the season. UAB defeated North Texas 65-51 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-07 14:00 GMT+08:00

