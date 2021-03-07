Alexa
Whitney, Bannan lead Montana past NAIA Warner Pacific 80-62

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 10:58
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan 18 as Montana defeated NAIA member Warner Pacific 80-62 on Saturday to end the regular season.

Robby Beasley III added 14 points and Josh Vazquez 13 with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (13-12), who head into next week's Big Sky Tournament on a four-game win streak.

Isaac Etter scored 22 and Drew Magaoay 17 for the Knights.

