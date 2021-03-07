Alexa
Sanders gets first SWAC win, Jackson St over Grambling 33-28

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 11:03
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Aubrey Miller Jr. forced a fumble at the 1 with 1:04 left in the game, and Keonte Hampton recovered it to secure Jackson State coach Deion Sanders’ first Southwestern Athletic Conference win, 33-28 over Grambling State on Saturday.

Miller had 17 tackles and Hampton had 15 for Jackson State (2-0, 1-0), which beat Grambling State (0-1, 0-1) for the first time since 2012 and ended Grambling’s 16-game home winning streak that started in 2015.

Grambling State’s late opportunity to go ahead was made possible when it forced Jackson State’s Tyson Alexander to fumble into the end zone resulting in a touchback with 4:52 left. That set up Grambling State’s drive to the goal line only to be undone by the decisive fumble, its first turnover of the game.

Alexander set career marks with 186 yards rushing and a 53-yard carry. Jalon Jones was 12-of-18 passing for 180 yards and rushed for 42 yards.

Geremy Hickbottom was 24 of 35 for 237 yards passing with a touchdown for Grambling State.

Updated : 2021-03-07 12:27 GMT+08:00

