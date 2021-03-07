Bacot, Love and Walton score 18 each, UNC beats Duke 91-73

North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday... North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) and guard R.J. Davis (4) reach for a rebound against Duke forward Matthew Hurt during the second half of a... North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) and guard R.J. Davis (4) reach for a rebound against Duke forward Matthew Hurt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) congratulates forward Garrison Brooks (15) following Brooks' basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA... North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) congratulates forward Garrison Brooks (15) following Brooks' basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina never trailed it its 91-73 win over Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Walton hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Love had seven assists. Garrison Brooks added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for North Carolina (16-9, 10-6 ACC).

The Tar Heels will be the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round bye in next week's conference tournament. Tenth-seeded seed Duke (11-11, 9-9) plays No. 15 seed Boston College in Tuesday's first round.

Bacot scored seven consecutive points to start a 22-4 run that made it 26-6 when he capped the spurt with a dunk midway through the first half.

Mark Williams led Duke with 18 points, DJ Steward added 16 and Matthew Hurt 14.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season without a winning record for the first time since 1994-95. Duke has made 24 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, the second-longest active streak of its kind, but will likely have to win five games in as many days at the ACC tourney to earn a berth this year. The Blue Devils' longest win streak this season is four.

North Carolina made 31 of 56 (55%) from the field, shot 44% (8 of 18) from 3-point range, and outscored the Blue Devils 21-12 from the free-throw line.

Duke trimmed its deficit to 13 when Wendell Moore Jr. hit a jumper early in the second half by Walton answered with a 3 and the Blue Devils got no closer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25