Glass near perfect in Alabama A&M's 31-7 win over S.C. State

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 08:50
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama A&M bounced South Carolina State 31-7 on Saturday in a non-conference FCS spring opener for both teams.

Glass threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim for the game's initial score with 9:08 left in the second quarter. Just before halftime he threw and 18-yard score to Odieu Hilaire to make it 14-0.

To start the third, Glass connected with Dami Adekunjo for 65-yard TD pass and then later to Brian Jenkins Jr. for a 20-yard scoring pass with 4:43 left in the third.

Glass finished 15-for-33 passing and Alabama A&M suffered no ill-effects from his three interceptions.

Alex James' 23-yard touchdown run with 13:36 left accounted for South Carolina State's lone score. Kendral Flowers ran for 115 yards on 13 carries for the Bulldogs.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-07 10:57 GMT+08:00

