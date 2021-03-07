Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season beating Southern 33-30

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 08:39
Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season beating Southern 33-30

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyler Perry accounted for four touchdowns, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off Southern for a 33-30 victory on Saturday.

Perry threw two touchdown passes and had TD runs of 31 and 2 yards as the Golden Lions built a 33-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He finished with 223 yards passing and 58 yards on the ground.

Southern got back in it when Rahme Shorter blocked a punt and Jamel Byrd returned the ball 17 yards into the end zone to pull the Jaguars to 33-26 with 14:09 left. John Lampley's 9-yard TD pass to Jarod Simms capped the scoring with 7:12 remaining.

Lampley drove the Jaguars to their 41 but then heaved a desperation pass across midfield that was picked off by Keyvien Johnson with 46 seconds to play. Lampley was 20-of-33 passing for 238 yards and had two TD passes and three interceptions.

It was the season opener for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which ended a seven-game losing streak against Southern (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Golden Lions originally intended start on Feb. 27 hosting Texas Southern was postponed due to weather damage on campus.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 10:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed