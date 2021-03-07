Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ward accounts for 5 TDs, Incarnate Word beats Lamar 42-20

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 08:50
Ward accounts for 5 TDs, Incarnate Word beats Lamar 42-20

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 24 yards and a TD to help Incarnate Word beat Lamar 42-20 on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (2-0, 2-0 Southland Conference) took a 21-17 lead late in the first half on Ward’s 4-yard TD pass to Darion Chafin and outscored Lamar 21-3 in the second half.

Kevin Brown ran 13 times for 196 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 38 yards and a TD for Incarnate Word. He ran 66 yards for a score in the first quarter.

Chaz Ward ran 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown for Lamar (0-2, 0-2). Jalen Dummett passed for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Marcellus Johnson caught seven passes for 88 yards.

Incarnate Ward outgained Lamar 626-360 in total offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-07 10:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed