Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith helps No. 6 Baylor women roll past Kansas, 93-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 08:10
Smith helps No. 6 Baylor women roll past Kansas, 93-67

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Nalyssa Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Dijonai Carrington added 20 points and No. 6 Baylor beat Kansas 93-67 on Saturday.

The Lady Bears (21-2, 16-1 Big 12) have already clinched their 11th straight regular-season title — the fifth-longest streak in NCAA women’s Division I history. Baylor has won 13 straight games, and 14 in a row against the Jayhawks, dating to 2014.

Queen Egbo had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Moon Ursin also scored 10 points for Baylor. The Bears have won their last 10 off 11 games by double figures.

Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points for Kansas (7-17, 3-15). The Jayhawks have lost 12 of their last 13 games.

The game was decided on the boards with Baylor outrebounding Kansas 59-24, with 20 of those offensive. Those turned into 22 second-chance points for the Lady Bears.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Didn’t look terribly sharp in the first half committing eight turnovers, but still had a 22-point lead at halftime.

Kansas: If the Jayhawks wanted a chance, they had to hit more 3s. A positive was scoring 47 second-half points.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts West Virginia on Monday at 7 p.m.

Kansas: Big 12 Tournament.

Updated : 2021-03-07 09:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed