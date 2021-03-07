Alexa
Tarleton State beats Mississippi College 39-14

By Associated Press
2021/03/07 07:30
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ryheem Skinner ran 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and Tarleton State beat Mississippi College 39-14.

The Texans (2-2) scored the first 24 points of the game and led 29-6 at halftime.

Steven Duncan completed 18 of 28 for 259 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions for Tarleton State. J.F. Thomas caught four passes for 77 yards and a TD and Dray Roberson had two catches for 65 yards.

The Division II Choctaws ran 59 times for 225 yards while completing one 40-yard pass on seven attempts. Cole Fagan had 78 yards rushing and Jalen Henderson added 57 yards on the ground. DeAnte’ Smith-Moore and Sam Wilder each had a TD run.

Updated : 2021-03-07 09:25 GMT+08:00

